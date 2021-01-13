InsideTulsaSports - Oklahoma transfer Jon-Michael Terry heading to TU

Back in the 2016 recruiting cycle, Tulsa coaches didn't have to go far to recruit Jon-Michael Terry. A 6-3, 220 pound linebacker at the time, Terry played his high school football at Tulsa (OK) Victory Christian.

The 3-star prospect ultimately chose the Oklahoma Sooners over TU, Oklahoma State, TCU, Washington and others. After playing four seasons at OU, Terry entered the transfer portal, and on January 13, announced his intention to transfer to Tulsa.

Terry played in 10 games for Oklahoma this past season with two starts, finishing with 23 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, a pass breakup and two QB hurries. He started the first six games of the 2019 season before missing the remainder of the season with an injury.

Terry was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team in both 2019 and 2020, and he will help ease the loss of All-American linebacker Zaven Collins at Tulsa.

A look at Jon-Michael Terry's football career thus far:

2020

An Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree … played in 10 games and made starts vs. Missouri State (9/12) and Baylor (12/5) … missed the 11/21 Oklahoma State game … totaled 23 tackles (11 solo, 12 assists), 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, a pass breakup and two QB hurries … notched three tackles (one solo) in Cotton Bowl win over No. 7 Florida (12/30) ... tallied two stops and a pass breakup vs. Baylor … made three solo tackles at Texas Tech (10/31) … logged four tackles (two solo and 1.0 for loss) at TCU (10/24) … registered career highs of seven tackles (two solo, five assists), 1.5 TFLs and 1.0 sack vs. No. 22 Texas (10/10) … made two stops (one solo) at Iowa State (10/3).