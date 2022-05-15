After 4-star shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen de-committed from Oklahoma State on May 11, it didn’t take long for the new Tulsa basketball staff to get involved.

“Yes, Coach (Eric Konkol) re-offered me yesterday,” the 6-foot-4 guard from Bixby told Inside Tulsa Sports on May 12.

But TU wasn’t alone in reaching out to Friedrichsen.

“It’s been crazy. I probably heard from 25 coaches yesterday,” he explained. “I’m considering all options at this time.”

Xavier is another recent offer this week, and before committing to OSU about two months ago, Friedrichsen held offers from Oklahoma, Nebraska, Purdue, Illinois, Cincinnati, Iowa, Creighton, Missouri, Virginia Tech and several others. He previously made official visits to Purdue, Nebraska, Iowa and Creighton.

Friedrichsen was also offered by Tulsa’s previous coaching staff and was on the TU campus for an unofficial visit in August of 2021. He hopes to get back over to the Reynolds Center soon.

“I’ll probably go back very soon to see it and meet all the staff,” he said.

The University of Tulsa offers a spot close to home, where Friedrichsen’s friends and family could easily watch him play.

“It would be nice [to be close], but distance doesn’t matter,” he said. “As long as it’s the right fit. I’m just trying to find the best fit. I want a staff that is invested and a system that I can thrive in.”