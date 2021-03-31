InsideTulsaSports - Pritchard elated to play college basketball in his hometown

6-foot-3 and 180-pound combo guard Anthony Pritchard ended his recruiting process this week with a commitment to the University of Tulsa. The Tulsa (OK) Webster product is excited to stay home and play college basketball.

“This is a once in a lifetime thing getting to play for your hometown team and just being able to showcase at the next level with the same fan base,” Pritchard told Inside Tulsa Sports. “I knew it was the right fit. I could go in and make an immediate impact. I already know most of the players and staff from being at the TU camps, so I’m very comfortable.

“I’m in the home town where I have a lot of support and fans. Now they can watch me play.”

Pritchard originally signed with Tennessee Tech in the early November signing period over offers from Troy, Texas State and UMKC. However, he was later released from his letter of intent and decommitted on March 25.

Pritchard quickly picked up interest from Tulsa, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, Western Michigan, Louisiana Tech and others, but on March 31, he committed to the Golden Hurricane.

As a senior at Webster this season, Pritchard averaged 22.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists in helping his team reach the Class 4A state semifinals. During his junior season, he averaged 19.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 steals, as Webster won its first conference title since 1992.

Pritchard was a Class 4A First-team All-state selection the past two years.

“My strengths are getting to my spot, defense, finishing, getting downhill, and making players around me better,” he explained.

Pritchard is looking forward to teaming up with 2022 Tulsa commitment Adante Holiman, a 4-star guard at McAlester (OK).

“I know him very well,” said Pritchard. “Playing with another local kid is great. We both know how hard work can profit. Now, we just have to put on for the city.”

Tulsa signed three 2021 prospects in November – junior college forward Tim Dalger and high school guards Gavyn Elkamil and Sterling Chapman. Pritchard expects to sign in the spring signing period that begins on April 17, along with current TU commitment Teafale Lenard, a top 150 prospect out of Branson (MO) that is ranked as the 28th best small forward nationally.

TU also has a commitment from UTA transfer guard Sam Griffin, leaving the Hurricane with two open scholarships to fill.