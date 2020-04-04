"It was unfortunate that Covid-19 ended the season, but I feel it's in my best interest to explore my options. I have a degree from the University of Tulsa which is amazing."

"They've been there for me the last three years after transferring from Nebraska, it was all that I could hope for ," Horne told Rivals.com of his decision to leave. "I'm happy that I'm able to leave a champion after winning the conference championship.

A Rivals150 prospect in the class o 2016 who began his college career at Nebraska , the redshirt junior who averaged 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season announced that he was entering the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon and it wasn't an easy decision.

A skilled combo forward with range out to the three-point line, Horne is a 6-foot-7 forward with strength who presents a unique inside/out challenge for defenders looking to slow him down. He also feels that he is coachable and a team player.

"Most important I feel like I embrace all areas that a coach is looking for from a player.," said Horne. "From the way that I carry myself on and off the court and my willingness and desire to be a part of a team that plays for each other and plays for a bigger goal than themselves. I want to be playing for that and not for myself. I'm fully invested in playing for the team."

Currently, the NCAA has mandated a dead period until at least the end of May due to Covid-19. That means Horne can't take any visits in the immediate future. He is just in the fielding interest stage and he's got a good idea of what he's looking for while investigating his options as thoroughly as current times will allow him to do."

“I know I need to continue with player development. I made great strides at Tulsa and I am looking forward to making more," said Horne. "I have one more year to become the player I've always known I can be. I'm ready to go in and work as hard as I can to improve all the areas that aren't necessarily my strengths.

"In my final year, it would be great to compete in the NCAA tournament. It’s always been a dream of mine. I am willing to work for it. That would be ending on a high note."