InsideTulsaSports - Rachal leads Tulsa to road win at Cincinnati

Brandon Rachal scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Tulsa squeaked past Cincinnati 70-66 on Saturday.

Just like he did against No. 5 Houston in Tulsa's previous game, Rachal made two late free throws to ice the game.

"I take pride in free throws. Every day at the end of practice we shoot free throws. I feel like I am prepared every game to make free throws because of practice," said Rachal.

Rey Idowu had 16 points for Tulsa (6-3, 3-1 American Athletic Conference), which won its fifth straight game.

Keith Williams had 18 points for the Bearcats (2-6, 0-3), whose losing streak reached five games. Jeremiah Davenport added 16 points and seven rebounds. Tari Eason had seven rebounds.

It was Tulsa's first win in Cincinnati since 1967.

"Heck of a win for our team. We played well in the first half," said Tulsa head coach Frank Haith. "In the second half, we showed great toughness and made some great plays. We have not won in this building since I have been here, so it was a great win for us."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)