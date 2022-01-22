Recruiting Notebook: TU hosting official visitors this weekend
With the regular football signing period less than two weeks away, Tulsa Football is hosting several prospects for official visits this weekend. The Hurricane gained 12 signees in the early signing...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news