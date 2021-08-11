Recruiting picks up for Keyshawn Hall

Prior to this summer, 6-foot-7 and 235-pound wing Keyshawn Hall was flying under the radar. The Cleveland, Ohio native had completed his senior season with an offer from Walsh University, a D-2 program.

Hoping to increase his exposure, Hall plans to transfer to a prep school, and he hit the summer AAU circuit. After putting up stellar performances over the past month, Hall has picked up double-digit offers from Division-1 schools, such as Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, East Carolina, Kent State, North Texas, Illinois State and Miami (OH).

Tulsa, Illinois, Dayton, Georgia, Michigan State and several others are involved with Hall as well.

“I’m interested in any school that makes me feel comfortable and helps me grow as a player and doesn’t limit my talent -- that’s the biggest thing for me in choosing a school,” Hall recently told Inside Tulsa Sports. “Tulsa fits in as one of my top schools so far after having a talk with the coaching staff, like Coach (Shea) Seals. It really felt genuine, and he kept it 100 percent real with me.

“He told me I’m very good, and he can help me become a pro, but it’s a lot of things I need to work on, so that showed me that Tulsa can be a good fit for me. I’m going to set up five official visits to schools sometime next month or something, and I’m pretty sure Tulsa is going to be one.”

Hall averaged approximately 15 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists for Cleveland Heights last season.

“My strength is being able to take anybody off the dribble and have the defense collapse on me and find the open people or finishing over defenders,” Hall explained. “I can do a little bit of everything -- shoot it, dribble and post up.”

While Hall has numerous offers from regional schools, going further away from home for college isn’t a problem.

“As long as I find a school that makes me feel comfortable, like it’s a family, and makes it feel like home, I think I will be okay,” he said. “And I’m open to experiencing new things anyways.”

Hall will be one to keep an eye on in the 2022 class.