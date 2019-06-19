Rogers discusses commitment to Tulsa
Killeen (TX) Ellison defensive tackle Everitt Rogers attended Tulsa's June 8 camp and came away with an offer. A week later, he was committed to the Golden Hurricane.“I felt that family vibe,” he t...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news