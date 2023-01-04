Shooting nearly 70 percent from the field is insane. It just doesn't happen much.

That's one reason Tulsa coaches were encouraged about the arrival of 6-foot-8 forward Bryant Selebangue this season. His 69.8 percent field goal percentage in juco last year showed he could finish, and he’s continued that stellar play for TU this season.

Through 13 games this season, Selebangue is shooting nearly 64 percent from the field.

"I feel like one thing we worked on with my last year's team was we worked a lot to contact," Selebangue said. "I feel like that is one thing I've progressed on through the years, being able to finish. That's why field goal percentage had such a high rate."

The Canadian from Lasalle in Montreal, Quebec averaged 12.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocked shots per game last season for a Florida Southwestern CC team that finished 24-6.

For the Hurricane this season, Selebangue is averaging 11.8 points and 8.2 rebounds. He scored a career-high 21 points in Sunday’s loss at SMU, and he ranks second in the AAC for rebounding.

The road for Selebangue has been considerable, especially considering the jump over the Atlantic Ocean from the Central African Republic, where he spent the first five years of his life.

Selebangue went to a French High School in Quebec, before finishing at Rise Prep at TRC Academy in Ontario.

He speaks fluent French because he speaks French at home with his parents. But he says he speaks English slightly more fluently than French.

"I grew up in Maryland. I ended up moving to Montreal, Quebec," Selebangue said. "I was playing ball there, but I didn't see myself becoming a D-1 player. But that's what I wanted to play.

"I ended up being pretty good, so I moved to a school in Ontario, and I played basketball there, and I was recruited to come back to the United States. I did a year in Kansas, and I did a year in Florida where I got recruited to play here."

For new TU coach Eric Konkol, Selebangue is the type of player TU needed.

"With Bryant we needed a versatile forward, frontcourt guy who can guard multiple positions," Konkol said. "He's athletic and he can move his feet side to side."

Selebangue has a nice right-handed jump hook, and he runs the floor well, but at the Division 1 level, he has had to expand his game to be able to shoot the ball further away than five feet from the basket.

"It's gotten better since coming to Tulsa. I'm able to shoot the three now," Selebangue said. "I'm working on consistency. I've built the confidence now that I can knock it down."

Selebangue, who has three years of eligibility left, is constantly working to get better, especially on defense.

"I'm better on offense," Selebangue said. "Coming here, coach Konkol has focused on a lot of details on defense. Part of my recruitment here is to be a very versatile player, and be able to switch to multiple positions.

"So that's something I have to step up, being able to guard guards, being able to guard the perimeter, being able to out muscle guys inside, being able to move my feet, making sure I'm able to be out on the court in multiple positions."

Selebangue has settled in quickly at TU, starting all 13 games this season and averaging 29.3 minutes per game. It was exactly the opportunity he was looking for when he was being recruited out of junior college.

"It was the opportunity with the coaching staff coming in and coach Konkol," Selebangue said. "I had a great bond with the coaching staff when I came here on my visit.

“It's something where there was a trust, I believed in what they were doing and what they were showing me. I believe in what this program can be, with Tulsa basketball coming back. It was the best fit for me coming to Tulsa."

Selebangue and Tulsa will try to end its current losing skid on Wednesday night at Tulane.