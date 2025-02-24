TU signee KJ Martin gets early transition to college basketball

Tulsa AD Justin Moore recently met with the media and spoke about several topics related to TU athletics.
Tulsa held a 7-point lead halfway through the second half but came up short at Tulane, falling 59-56.
Tulsa is hosting a round of official football visitors from the 2025 class this weekend.
Despite an early second half lead for Tulsa, the Hurricane missed too many free throws, falling to UAB, 78-68.
With Jared Garcia, Dwon Odom, and Keaston Willis on track, the archrival Shockers didn’t stand a chance against TU.
Tulsa AD Justin Moore recently met with the media and spoke about several topics related to TU athletics.
Tulsa held a 7-point lead halfway through the second half but came up short at Tulane, falling 59-56.
Tulsa is hosting a round of official football visitors from the 2025 class this weekend.