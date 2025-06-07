Byrd is another big commitment for Tulsa Football

The new Tulsa football coaching staff has been on fire in the 2026 recruiting cycle, gaining commitment after commitment from highly-rated, highly-recruited prospects. TU added yet another stud to its 2026 class when Fairburn (GA) Langston Hughes cornerback Julian Byrd committed on June 5.

"The main part was definitely the coaches. They really made me feel like family -- it really made it feel like home," he told Inside Tulsa Sports. "Not only did they have a relationship with me, they had one with my parents. The staff really made me feel like a priority and showed the most love.

"The environment and the fan base were definitely great. They welcomed me and my family with unconditional love and kindness."

Tre Lamb and his TU assistant coaches are making a habit out of beating multiple Power Four schools for commitments, and Byrd is no different. The 6-foot-1 and 190-pounder also held offers from Penn State, Pitt, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Oregon State, BYU, Temple, FAU, Charlotte and several others.

"It was definitely great," Byrd said of his official visit to Tulsa. " Me and my family loved it. Great environment, just love all around. Everything I need is (there), so it’s definitely worth it and great for the family also."