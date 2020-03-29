Marquis Shoulders does it all for the Katy (TX) Tompkins Falcons. He returns kicks, lines up in the backfield and anywhere else on the field for that matter. So it’s easy to see what Tulsa saw in him when they offered him on February 4.

Tulsa’s quarterbacks coach Beau Trahan serves as Shoulders’ primary recruiter.

“They (Tulsa) show a lot of love to me and my family,” Shoulders said. ”We have a good relationship and it feels like family.”

Shoulders and his family visited Tulsa on March 7 for its Junior Day event.

“It was a nice campus, and I think it would be well suited for me and I would have some family close by, too,” Shoulders said.

Oklahoma is familiar territory for the speedy junior, as he has family in Lawton and his aunt is a Tulsa graduate.

Listed at 5-foot-9, 155-pounds, Shoulders accounted for over 1,500 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019, as he was named the District 19-6A Special Teams MVP at the end of his junior season.

His big play-making ability is one of the traits that separates him from other recruits.

“I feel like I am electric every time the ball is in my hands,” said Shoulders, who also holds offers from Cornell, Penn and Louisiana-Lafayette. “Speed is my best asset and once I get a little room, I can explode.”