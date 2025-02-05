Signing Day Rewind: Tulsa adds five more to 2025 class

As expected, Tulsa signed its five committed high school prospects on the first day of the regular signing period, adding to the 14 early signees from December. TU also previously signed 19 players from the transfer portal in December and January.

All five of the Hurricane's new signees made official visits to the TU campus last weekend and committed to Tulsa shortly thereafter.

The first to sign on Wednesday was Phenix City (AL) Central quarterback Andrew Alford.

"I loved the new staff. They really made it feel like home away from home," Alford told Inside Tulsa Sports. "Coach (Tre) Lamb and Coach (Brad) Robbins are proven winners and produce talent and score a lot of points, and that’s attracting for a QB like me."

The 6-foot-1 and 190-pound signal-caller led Central-Phenix City to the Class 7A state championship game in both his seasons as a starter. As a junior, his team went 13-0 and won the state title, as he set a single-season school record in passing yards (3,587) and passing touchdowns (45).

Central lost the title game this past season after Alford threw for 2,867 yards and 28 touchdowns. Alford was a two-time Opelika-Auburn News All-Area first-team member for large schools. As a junior, he was selected as a 7A All-State first-teamer by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

"I think I am a great distributor," he explained. "I get the ball to the athletes and put my players in positions to make plays. I am smart and can anticipate windows and be on time. I feel like I can make the downfield throws, and I have a strong arm."

Alford wasn't the only school record-breaker to sign with TU on Wednesday. Longview (TX) running back Kelvin Washington set his school's all-time single-season rushing mark in 2024 with 2,571 yards and 34 touchdowns on 282 carries. He also had 28 receptions for 428 yards and six scores.

Also on the offensive side of the ball, Tulsa signed Fort Worth (TX) Paschal tight end Luke Tevis and Rockwall-Heath (TX) offensive lineman Logan Muck.

Tevis was previously committed to Rice and also had offers from North Texas, Navy, Army, UTSA, Texas State, Arkansas State and several others. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder averaged 41.9 yards receiving per game as a senior and notched four touchdowns.

Muck, at 6-foot-8 and 270-pounds, is a late bloomer that held offers from San Diego and Arkansas State. He also received a late push from Houston and UNLV.

Tulsa signed one player on defense -- Mesquite (TX) Horn cornerback Jace Williams. The 6-foot-2 and 185-pound defensive back also had offers from Bowling Green, Mississippi Valley State and Texas A&M-Commerce.

As a senior last season, Williams totaled 36 tackles, 7 pass breakups, 3 tackles for loss and one interception in 9 games, earning second-team All-District 10-6A honors.

“I’m long and have range,” he explained. “I’m not afraid of contact.”

In total, Tulsa signed 19 high school prospects in the 2025 recruiting class.