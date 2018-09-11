Saturday’s game at Texas certainly didn’t begin the way Tulsa wanted it to. Luke Skipper rolled to his right and threw down the sideline for a streaking receiver. The Longhorn defensive back made a leaping highlight-reel interception of a pass that was a hair under-thrown, and Texas quickly scored to go up by a touchdown.

“To be real honest about it, you know, first play to me wasn't that big of a deal. We had to do it,” said Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery. “Luke's getting out of the pocket right there, and he sees it. I thought Luke really saw the field extremely well. Made some really key throws. On that one, he was just a little bit short with it. If we hit that, I think it's a touchdown.

“Early in the game like that, it's the first play, defense, yeah, we put them in a little bit of a bind right there at mid-field. But, overall, that's just one play in a number of different plays that could have been made during the day.”

It didn’t get much better for Tulsa in the first half, as the offense failed to capitalize on scoring chances, including three missed field goals. However, down 21-0 at halftime, the Hurricane battled back to within seven points before eventually falling 28-21. Skipper settled in and directed three touchdown drives, providing a glimpse of his big-play potential.

“I thought he threw the ball well,” said Montgomery. “He was really seeing things as he was coming back to the sideline. He had really good answers. We're seeing the same things, and just trusting it and letting it happen.”

Tulsa’s receivers had some costly drops in the first half but made some big grabs in final two quarters. The wideouts will have to be more consistent this season in order for TU to have success on offense.

“I think more than anything, guys just stepped up and made plays,” Montgomery said of Tulsa’s second-half performance. “(Luke) threw a couple balls, I think, in the first half that could have been touchdowns as well. The difference was, in the second half, those guys made those plays for him, and that's what it takes. It's not all on Luke. We've got to all continue to step up.