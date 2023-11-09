6-foot-9 and 230-pound big man Ian Smikle, who committed to Tulsa a month ago, signed his letter of intent with TU on the first day of the early basketball signing period. He chose the Hurricane over offers from Seton Hall, Jacksonville, Sam Houston State and others.

Smikle took an official visit to Tulsa in early October and committed soon after.

“I loved it – I saw everything I need to see and more,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “I also saw that the school was more than capable of developing me and helping me to become a better player and person. That was super important in my decision.”

A four-year starter for Riviera Beach (FL) Suncoast, Smikle has averaged a double-double in each of the past two seasons. As a junior last season, he posted 17.1 points and 12.1 rebounds per game, while also blocking 3.7 shots per contest. He was a first-team all-state selection and was named to the Sun Sentinel’s Fab Five.

In his sophomore season, Smikle averaged 12.9 points, 12 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.6 steals and 1.2 assists per game, earning the Sun Sentinel’s All-County Player of the Year award.

“I would say my post work and rebounding are my strengths,” he explained. “But I’m pretty vocal too.”

The 3-star prospect played AAU basketball with the Nightrydas, and Florida Hoops ranks him as a Top 35 prospect in the state of Florida.

"Ian has a special combination of size, energy, physicality and just a wonderful person to be around that we were really attracted to," said Tulsa head coach Eric Konkol. "We saw him during the spring and summer and believe he has a variety of skills. He can dribble, he can pass, he can dribble handoff. He is developing into a guy who can hit perimeter jump shots as well.

“More than anything, we just loved his energy and enthusiasm for the game and we're very happy he chose to join us here at The University of Tulsa."