3-star Crandall (TX) receiver Joshua Smith visited the Tulsa campus in mid-June, and he recently listed TU in his top seven. The 6-foot-4 and 215-pounder is impressed with the Golden Hurricane so far.

“I loved it down there,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “All the coaches were welcoming and the facilities are nice. They have a lot of history. I enjoyed it.”

Along with Tulsa, Smith’s top seven also includes Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, UTSA, Toledo, UAB and Louisiana Tech. He listed Tulsa, Texas Tech, UTSA and UAB as the four schools currently recruiting him the hardest.

When it comes to making his college decision, Smith said he’ll be looking at “coaches’ relationships and how fast can I play and make an impact on the team.”

As a junior at Crandall last season, Smith collected 52 receptions for 769 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 14.8 yards per catch and helping the Pirates to a 9-3 record. In his sophomore season, he had 23 catches for 388 yards and four scores.