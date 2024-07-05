Despite racking up 13 scholarship offers, The Woodlands (TX) wide receiver Shane Walker still seems like a hidden gem. He didn’t put up huge numbers as a junior due to playing with two broken fingers, but he’s an electric playmaker with big-play potential every time he touches the ball.

“I’m good with the ball in my hands and making defenders miss,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “I run very good routes and can beat press coverage very well. I’m fast, and I have good hands.”

Walker’s film shows exactly that. He’s hard to cover and adjusts well to the ball. He’s shifty in traffic, has good vision in the open field and picks up loads of yards after the catch. Walker is also good at finding open spaces when plays break down, and he’s not afraid to go across the middle.

It’s easy to see why he picked up offers from Tulsa, San Diego State, Texas State, North Texas, Louisiana Tech, Arkansas State and several others.

In the end, Walker committed to Tulsa after an official visit in late June.

“I loved all the coaches, especially Coach (Ryan) Sitzer, Coach (Lance) Dunbar and Coach (Kevin) Wilson,” he explained. “I’ve trusted Coach Switz since the first day he came up to my school.