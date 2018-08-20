It is more than a little premature to expect Keylon Stokes to equal or surpass the feats of his brother, former Hurricane receiver Keevan Lucas.

However, the comparisons are inevitable.

Starting with genetics and the fact that Keylon is wearing his brother’s number 2, there are an amazing number of similarities.

“I’m trying not to compare him to his brother, but it’s hard because they both have that explosive ability,” said TU quarterback Luke Skipper. “Keylon can run by anybody. And they’re both hilarious at the same time. They’re fun to play with. Keylon’s a good kid just like his brother.

“He’s a character. He’s always enjoying what he does. He brings that to the table every day. So even on days when you’re not really feeling it today, he’s on fire, and it translates throughout the team."

Stokes, a 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore, was pulled out of a potential redshirt season in 2017 and responded with big plays in somewhat limited opportunities. He caught six passes for 143 yards, averaging a whopping 23.8 yards per catch.

The first two catches of Stokes’ career came in the sixth game of the season at Tulane, which included a season long 52-yarder from Skipper in Skipper’s first big chance to shine as well. Stokes also led Tulsa in kickoff returns, returning 26 for 527 yards and a 20.3 yard average.

By taking his brother’s number 2, Stokes proved he is not intimidated by the accomplishments of Lucas, who tied the school record of 32 touchdown catches (shared with Howard Twilley and Steve Largent), as well as finishing second in catches with 240, and third in yards at 3,250.

“He tells me all of the time, ‘you’ve got some big shoes to fill with that number’,” Stokes said of his brother.

“I feel like I’m going to beat his records,” Stokes said. “I’m just going to put that out there right now. I tell him that all the time.”

That comment prompts a standard reply from Lucas.

“You can show me better than you can tell me -- that’s his favorite quote,” Stokes said.

As for any other brotherly advice, Lucas doesn’t interject too often, but just enough.

“He says to just go out there and play as fast as I can. Every opportunity I get, make the best of it,” Stokes said.

It would make sense that Stokes will get considerably more playing time this season, but nothing is a given. Returnees Justin Hobbs and Keenen Johnson figure to be the top two options, with Josh Stewart and Stokes figuring to get the next two spots in a mostly four-man rotation. However, junior Jarion Anderson and newcomers like Sam Crawford will be pushing for playing time.

Stokes feels he is more than ready to take the next step.

“I feel like this year I’ve come a long way really, as far as learning the offense and knowing what I’m supposed to do,” Stokes explained. “My first experience getting in was nerve-racking because of me being an incoming freshman and not knowing what college football was all about until you step on the field.”

Although Stokes didn’t reach the end zone as a freshman, his big plays of 52, 44 and 24 yards in three of his six receptions showed a glimpse of his playmaking ability.

“I wouldn’t say (the big plays) are surprising because in high school I had a lot of them, so it is really normal for me,” Stokes said. “That’s what I expect of myself, to catch deep passes and to have the yardage after the catch.”

Stokes has confidence in all the quarterbacks, regardless of whether it will be Skipper, Seth Boomer or Chad President.

“The strength of all the quarterbacks is that they know the ins-and-outs of the game. I feel like all of the quarterbacks have come a long way, especially in spring camp and over the summer,” he said.

Stokes also is a big believer that TU will more than bounce back from its 2-10 record in 2017. Any preseason predictions about the Golden Hurricane not being strong in 2018 don’t bother him at all.

“The team this year is coming together as one,” Stokes described. “We are going to be a big factor in our conference. We want to get back to a bowl game and win the conference championship. I feel like we have the team to do it.

“My expectation as a team is to be very dominant. I feel like we are going to show the world. We like being the underdogs.”