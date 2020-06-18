InsideTulsaSports - Student-athletes set to return to Tulsa campus

The University of Tulsa recently announced that its first phase of student-athletes returning to campus will begin next week on June 21.

June 21-25: The majority of the football team returns.

June 28-July 2: The remaining football players return, along with men's and women's basketball.

July 5: Men's and women's soccer players return.

July 12: Volleyball players return.

Mid-August: Cross-country team returns.

August 24: The Hurricane's remaining sports teams will report to campus for the beginning of classes.

In each phase, Tulsa has put in place guidelines for physical distancing, mask coverings, enhanced sanitizing, limited groups, modified use of space and other safety measures. TU says it's reopening plan was based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, NCAA SSI Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Sport and the NATA ICSM COVID-19 Return-To-Campus Plan.



"Health and safety continue to be our top priorities and has been at the core of all of our discussions and decisions," said Dr. Derrick Gragg, TU's vice president and director of athletics. "As we take these first steps in returning to campus, we are committed to keeping our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader campus community as safe as possible."

TU says student-athletes will have a five-day isolation period before being tested for COVID-19 after returning to campus, and test results will be returned within 48 hours. Student-athletes have also been encouraged to self-quarantine prior to returning to campus.

"Our athletics staff has worked diligently over recent weeks to create a plan to ensure that our student-athletes feel safe in their return to campus," said Gragg. "The best approach is to bring our student-athletes back to campus in phases allowing our staff to focus on each returning team in the best possible way."

The University says all players and personnel will be screened daily with a temperature check and health questionnaire, while many other safety protocols will be put in place to help protect and monitor all student-athletes, coaches and staff.

"As we embark on this initial phase of reintegration to campus and voluntary workouts, we understand that this is just the first step in our return to some type of normalcy and at the same time remaining mindful of the challenges posed by COVID-19," added Gragg.