The prospect of TU defeating a No. 19 Tulane team that has beaten a Kansas State team that just dismantled OSU and also beat OU may seem daunting.

But it would also be a bit comical when thinking about the other Oklahoma teams.

Seeing then No. 9 OSU being obliterated 48-0 at now No. 13 Kansas State last week was shocking, especially considering Tulane won 17-10 at Kansas State earlier this season.

So the thinking goes that if Tulane (7-1, 4-0 AAC) can win at K-State, wow, the Green Wave must really be good.

Which is still hard to believe considering how bad Tulane was in 2021 when they finished 2-10. And also considering one of those losses was at home against TU in a game that Tulsa dominated for most of the game before almost throwing it away in a late-season 20-13 overtime win for TU.

Tulsa (3-5, 1-3) is on the verge of having this season completely unravel after a really disappointing 45-34 home loss to a mediocre SMU (4-4, 2-2) team and its third string quarterback.

A prime reason for Tulsa's loss to SMU was another poor start to a game. TU has made a habit this year of digging itself into a hole. Last week, SMU scored on offense on the first play of the game from scrimmage. Allowing previous early scores, especially when TU's offense has frequently done it, has been really annoying.

And given that Tulane has come out of the box hot in most of its games, outscoring opponents 62-10 in the first quarter, it is essential Tulsa fixes its first quarter problems immediately.

Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery still is confident his team can turn things around.

"I think we've got a talented team, I think we've got a good football team," Montgomery said. "But we've got to play more consistently, we've got to play more intelligently at times, we've got to communicate and be on the same page in all three phases."

Montgomery is hoping for a similar turnaround like last season when Tulsa was 3-6 entering the game at Tulane. After Tulsa's crazy overtime win in that game, the Golden Hurricane went on to finish the season on a 4-game winning streak.

Without question, a win over Tulane would give the Golden Hurricane tremendous confidence, and jump-start what is turning into a disappointing season.

To be able to defeat Tulane, Tulsa must stop quarterback Michael Pratt. The 6-3, 220-pound junior has been having a really effective season, averaging 245.4 yards per game passing, completing 67.5 percent of his passes, and has 12 TD passes and only 3 interceptions.

A very mobile quarterback, Pratt is second for Tulane in rushing with 215 yards, averaging 30.7 yards rushing per game.

"Offensively, Pratt is a special player. He kind of makes it all go," Montgomery said. "They spread the ball around to a lot of people."

This season's Pratt is a stark contrast from the sad image of his teammates consoling him after Zaven Collins' famous walk off interception return for a touchdown in 2020 in Tulsa's 30-24 double-overtime win the last time Tulane visited Tulsa.

A play that has been viewed countless times on the internet is when Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright blitzed and popped Pratt while throwing, leading to Collins' 96-yard interception return. Pratt was only 8 of 17 yards for 76 yards in the game.

Last season, Pratt averaged 198.4 yards per game, completed 57.6 percent of his passes, and threw 21 TD passes while being intercepted 8 times. He also rushed for 154 yards last season.

Against Tulsa in 2021, Pratt was held in check for most of the game with Tulsa holding a 13-3 lead in the fourth quarter before Tulane got going. Pratt was 13 of 30 for 178 yards.

The guy who did the most damage against Tulsa last season was running back Tyjae Spears, who rushed 14 times for 104 yards. Spears, who finished with 863 yards and a 6.7 yards per carry average last season, is back. He has rushed for 588 yards at 4.9 yards per carry in 2022.

Tulane has been good on offense and defense, averaging 33.6 points while giving up 17.4 points.

"Defensively, they are doing a really nice job of stopping the run, dropping into a lot of drop eight type of coverages that makes it difficult to find areas to throw the football," Montgomery said.

Dropping eight into pass coverage could play into Tulsa's hands if Braylon Braxton is the quarterback this week. Although having eight in coverage would make it harder to pass, Braxton, a very good runner, could have an incredible running game if Tulane doesn't adjust.

And if the Green Wave adjusts and rushes more than three, something should be open for Tulsa's talented receivers.

Braxton, who did a nice job in relief of the injured Davis Brin against SMU in the second half, may or may not be the quarterback. The right-handed Brin will start if his injured left shoulder is ready. Montgomery says Brin is day-to-day.

Playing Tulane at home was a great experience for Brin the last time in 2020, as he got his first important, extensive playing time. Brin's Hail Mary pass in the end zone to JuanCarlos Santana at the last play of regulation got the game into overtime.

As a third-stringer coming into the game, Brin was 18 of 28 for 266 yards in a little over a quarter in 2020 when he had to play due to injuries to Zach Smith and Seth Boomer.

Justifiably, Tulane is a 7.5 point favorite over Tulsa. They have been, by far, the better team this season.

However, Tulane is beatable. Its only loss was at home to Southern Mississippi (5-3, 3-1 Sun Belt).

But for the Golden Hurricane to pull off the upset against Tulane, a strong start would be extremely helpful.

A win over Tulane would get the season back on the right track.