Bayne Tryon knew what he wanted in his college home. The Cypress, Texas, native got a glimpse of just that when he picked up an offer from the University of Tulsa after attending a camp on July 26. Five days later, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound tight end from Cy-Fair High School pledged his commitment to the Golden Hurricane.

“I really liked the positive family environment in Tulsa, especially after talking with Coach (Jordan) Najvar and (Beau) Trahan,” Tryon said. “The rigorous academics, small class sizes and diverse population also spoke to me.”

In addition to what Tulsa has to offer academically, Tryon also found the athletic side of things equally appealing.

“As a student athlete, I know that I will have the opportunity to reach my maximum potential to add value to the team,” he said. “ Tulsa’s elite locker room, cutting edge weight room and top notch nutrition program all make Tulsa desirable.”

Tulsa currently has five tight ends listed on their roster and Tryon’s commitment is the first at his position in the 2020 Class. He said that he considers himself to be a true hybrid tight end because of his speed, agility and athleticism, fitting the mold of how Tulsa has utilized the position in recent years.

During his junior campaign, Tryon caught six passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns in addition to helping anchor a stout Bobcat offensive line that paved the way for over 3,000 rushing yards as Cy-Fair finished 11-3 before losing to the eventual 6A DI state champion North Shore Mustangs.