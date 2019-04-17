Tulsa’s two recent 2019 basketball commitments have signed with TU on the first day of the regular signing period. Pearl River Community College forward Brandon Rachal and Arkansas transfer Keyshawn Embery-Simpson provide a major influx of talent, as both were 4-star prospects out of high school.

Rachal, a former LSU signee, transferred to Pearl River after a coaching change at LSU. In 30 games at Pearl River this season, Rachal averaged 15.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He chose TU over offers from TCU, Georgetown, East Carolina, West Virginia, UAB, ULM, Louisiana Tech, Pitt, Seton Hall and Stephen F. Austin.

"I can rebound it and I like to play defense,” the 6-foot-6 and 220-pounder told Rivals.com in March. “I like to get buckets on one end and not give them up on the other. I play with a fierce attitude."

Arkansas transfer Keyshawn Embery-Simpson picked Tulsa over strong interest from Oklahoma State, TCU, Virginia Tech, Butler and others. The 6-foot-3 and 202-pound combo guard averaged 4.1 points and 1.2 rebounds per game as a true freshman with the Razorbacks this past season. He may have to sit out a year at TU due to NCAA transfer rules, but he is expected to apply for a hardship waiver.

Tulsa coaches had heavily recruited Embery-Simpson when he was a junior at Midwest City, where he averaged 26.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while earning a spot on The Oklahoman’s Super 5. He spent his senior year at IMG Academy in Florida, when he was rated as the No. 29 shooting guard nationally and the No. 117 overall prospect in the country.

Rachal and Embery-Simpson join Bakersfield (CA) Liberty point guard Isaiah Hill, who signed with Tulsa in the early November signing period. As a junior at Liberty, Hill averaged 22.8 points, eight rebounds and six assists, earning first-team All-Area honors from the Bakersfield Californian. He upped his scoring to 26 points per game as a senior.

“Just being a floor general all the way around, I make my teammates better,” Hill said of his strengths on the court. “I am a playmaker that can score for myself or make a play for another player, and I can shoot the ball.”

Hill was also the starting quarterback for Liberty football, but before his junior year, he decided to focus solely on basketball. He chose TU over offers from Fresno State, Boise State, San Diego, Pacific, UC-Davis, UC-Irvine and others.

“They play in a great conference and have great facilities,” Hill said of Tulsa. “My deciding factor was definitely Coach (Frank) Haith and the staff. I felt I had the best relationship with him and also felt, with him and his system, I can max out as a player after my four years are over, because in his past he has done a great job with point guards my style, helping them reach their potential.”

Tulsa could still add another piece to its 2019 recruiting class. 6-foot-11 Emmanuel Ugboh of Iowa Western College visited TU from March 28 to March 30, and has also visited Miami and Pitt recently; however, he has not yet made his college choice.

Ugboh averaged 12.1 points and 9.4 rebounds as a sophomore this season, while shooting 66.8 percent from the field. As a freshman last season, he averaged 6.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Ugboh also holds offers from Arizona, Kansas State, UConn, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Missouri State, Kent State and others.

TU has also been recruiting Abilene Christian graduate transfer Jalone Friday. The 6-foot-9 forward was one of ACU’s leading scorers over the past three seasons and was the Southland Conference’s freshman of the year the 2016-17 season.

Stay tuned to Inside Tulsa Sports for all the latest information on Tulsa basketball and recruiting.