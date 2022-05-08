Tulsa hosted three D-1 transfers this weekend, hoping to add players out of the transfer portal before the 2022 season.

Hurricane coaches have been looking for offensive linemen and defensive backs recently. Visiting this weekend were Illinois OL Brody Wisecarver, Indiana OL Andy Buttrell and Georgia DB Jehlen Cannady.

Wisecarver did not play in a game at Illinois and dealt with an injury last season. He signed with Illinois in the 2021 class over offers from West Virginia, Arizona, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky and others.

“I had a great time,” Wisecarver told Inside Tulsa Sports on Sunday afternoon. “I really like Coach (Philip) Montgomery and Coach (Steve) Farmer. They made me feel at home. I was really impressed with the campus and football facilities.”

Buttrell redshirted at Indiana in 2020 and did not see game action in 2021. He’s originally from Argyle, Texas.

Cannady collected three tackles in just two games as a redshirt sophomore at Georgia last season. Tulsa offered on May 3, and the 6-foot, 176-pounder also has offers from Rice, UT-Martin, Wofford, Chattanooga, Samford, Austin Peay and several others.

As we reported on April 13, TU received a commitment from Arizona State transfer tight end Colby Powers, the younger brother of Hurricane safety Bryson Powers. The younger Powers was at TU’s Spring Game on April 9.