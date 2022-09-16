With Davis Brin leading the nation in passing yards per game, the Golden Hurricane passing attack may be set to put up historic passing numbers.

At 391 yards per game after two games, this would shatter any previous TU records in a program known for NCAA record-setting performances in the 1960's by Jerry Rhome and Billy Guy Anderson.

Brin's performance under pressure last week in Tulsa's 38-35 comeback win over Northern Illinois was incredible. He was 19 of 32 for 322 yards and 4 TD's a week after passing for 460 yards at Wyoming.

Tulsa (1-1) may need another great performance by Brin against Jacksonville State (3-0) Saturday night at 6 p.m. at H.A. Chapman Stadium if Tulsa is to create a winning streak of two games.

For anyone expecting a blowout win over an FCS opponent like Jacksonville State, it may happen. However, Jacksonville State is not to be taken lightly.

Ask Florida State. Yes, Florida State (5-7 in 2021) lost to Jacksonville State 20-17 last season.

And Jacksonville State is coached by none other than Rich Rodriguez. Yes, that Rich Rodriguez, the 59-year-old who compiled a 118-84 record in 17 years from 2001-2017 as head coach at West Virginia, Michigan, and most recently, Arizona.

With plenty of D-1 transfers this season, and with Jacksonville State set to be an FBS school in 2023 as a member of Conference USA, the Gamecocks should be taken very seriously.

And playing an FCS school with a well-known former D-1 coach didn't work out well last time for TU, as the Golden Hurricane remembers the embarrassing season-opening 19-17 loss to UC-Davis coached by Dan Hawkins (former Boise State and Colorado coach) just last season.

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks, from Jacksonville, Alabama, have convincing victories over Stephen F. Austin, Davidson and Murray State this season. Not exactly a frightening schedule, granted, but the team has confidence even though it finished 5-6 in 2021.

To beat the Gamecocks, more of Brin connecting with Keylon Stokes is needed. Stokes is currently second in the NCAA in yards per game (152), with 19 catches for 304 yards. He has been dynamic.

"Keylon has been one of those guys throughout his career here that has always stepped up in big moments," TU coach Philip Montgomery said.

Stokes made an incredible 31-yard catch at the one-yard line while falling down and drawing pass interference last week that set up the game-winning TD run by Steven Anderson on the next play with under a minute left.

It can be argued that Tulsa has as good of a top 4 receivers combo in the nation. JuanCarlos Santana is 30th in yardage per game (94.5) with 11 catches for 189 yards, and Malachi Jones is 48th (82 ypg), with 10 catches for 164 yards. And Jenks grad and Kentucky transfer Isaiah Epps is also playing well with 7 receptions for 118 yards (59 ypg).

"There's definitely confidence growing. It's really confidence that was already there, to be honest," Stokes said of the TU passing game. "I can say as a receiving room that we come together more. We're more bonded. We're just all brothers in that room."

Of course, some of the reliance on passing has to do with the running game not being up to former standards. Missing expected mainstays Anthony Watkins and Deneric Prince for mysterious reasons so far, Anderson has stepped up and played well, but only has 98 yards to lead the Golden Hurricane.

Look for Tahj Gary, the Virginia Tech transfer, to get more playing time behind Tulsa's all new offensive line this season. Gary provided a spark in the fourth quarter last week, gaining all of his 36 yards on 8 carries in the final quarter of the comeback.

For Jacksonville State, Anwar Lewis is a concern for the Golden Hurricane. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound dynamo is averaging 100 yards per game, with 300 yards total and 3 TD's and a whopping 8.6 yards per carry. Matt Laroche (5-9, 185) has added 208 yards at 6.5 per carry.

At quarterback, Zion Webb (6-0, 200) isn't scary, but is a solid, veteran quarterback. He has passed for 485 yards (161.7 per game) with 2 TD's and 4 INT's. He is more of a running threat in the ground-oriented attack, rushing for 127 yards and 4.7 yards per carry.

With a stingy defense that is allowing only 12.3 points per game, JSU is no pushover.

For TU, with its passing game, it is unlikely that Tulsa can sustain 391 yards per game throughout the season, but it will be interesting to see if Brin can surpass Paul Smith's previous TU record of 361.8 yards per game in 2007 when he passed for 5,065 yards and went over 300 yards in all 14 games.

Billy Guy Anderson set the NCAA record in 1964 when he passed for 3,464 yards (346.4 ypg) in 10 games, which is still Tulsa's second-best total.

But the most important thing about 2007 (11-3) and 1965 (8-3) were the winning seasons.

If Brin can keep posting huge numbers, it is likely Tulsa will have a winning season in 2022.

But to do that, Tulsa will need to take care of business, such as in Saturday's game against Jacksonville State.

No slip-ups allowed.