Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-17 07:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

TU Spring Football: Receivers

Ru4nwulgqih0xqicima2
Keenen Johnson caught 34 passes for 438 yards and four touchdowns last season.
ITS / Miles Lacy
Larry Lewis
ITS Senior Writer

Since Tulsa should have better quarterback play in 2019, the wide receiver group will play a major role in elevating the offense. It is an absolute that TU’s play at receiver has to improve for the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}