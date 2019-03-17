TU Spring Football: Receivers
Since Tulsa should have better quarterback play in 2019, the wide receiver group will play a major role in elevating the offense. It is an absolute that TU’s play at receiver has to improve for the...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news