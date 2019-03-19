TU Spring Football: Running Backs
Tulsa's backfield seemingly always contains local talent, and 2019 is no exception. Tulsa has a strong, experienced and deep group where all the major contributors return to help the Golden Hurrica...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news