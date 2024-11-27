TU suffers close loss to Georgia State in Jacksonville Classic

The emergence of young playmakers like Joseph Williams gives Tulsa hope for the future.
After leading by five at halftime, Tulsa came out flat in the second half and suffered a 71-57 loss to Little Rock.
It was a breakout performance for Justin Amadi, but it wasn’t enough for Tulsa in its first road game of the season.
On the first day of the early basketball signing period, Tulsa inked its two 2025 commitments.
Too many missed opportunities spoiled an improved performance by Tulsa, as they fell at home to ECU, 38-31.
