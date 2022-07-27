No play exemplifies more what Tyon Davis means to Tulsa football than the fumble he forced in the Myrtle Beach bowl game last season.

What looked like a comfortable lead was about to get very dicey in the fourth quarter when a long pass that was completed to Old Dominion was about to become a touchdown.

But a hustling Davis made an incredible dive to strip the Old Dominion receiver right as he was about to cross the goal line early in the fourth quarter. The ball went through the end zone, ending that threat, and Tulsa finished with a 30-17 win and a 7-6 record in 2020.

"This is a young man who is ready to be one of those dominant corners in our league, and that's saying something," said TU coach Philip Montgomery. "Every year we've got high draft picks coming out of this program and out of our conference. And I think Tyon can fall into that category."

As the clear mainstay of Tulsa cornerbacks, Davis saved Tulsa, not only in the bowl game, but in the entire season. The Golden Hurricane was presented a mess well after national signing day in 2021 when its returning starters, both who are now in NFL camps, entered the transfer portal late.

With the 6-foot, 180-pound NEO A&M transfer and Putnam City West HS grad being the only cornerback left with any real experience, Davis had to come through for TU to have a good year.

Davis played well with 10 pass breakups and a team-leading 60 solo tackles, and was third on the team with 75 total tackles. Those are almost unheard-of tackle numbers by a corner. Cornerbacks normally don't lead a team in solo tackles, and aren't as high as third on the team in tackles.

"Tyon is definitely the leader in that room," said Montgomery. "Tyon came into last year with just a little bit of experience, and he locked down knowing that 'I am the guy right now’."

In his fourth-year at TU and sixth in college, including two years at NEO (his fifth year was a redshirt at NEO), Davis is clearly Mr. Experience for the TU cornerbacks. Having played 33 career games at TU, Davis had 25 career tackles and 4 pass breakups for the Golden Hurricane coming into last season.

"I thought early in the season, Tyon did some good things, but I thought as the season progressed, he just continued to gain more confidence, continued to make plays," Montgomery said. "I think he has a chance, from a production standpoint, that his production is going to go up."

"Where Travon (Fuller) had the picks last year, I think Tyon is ready to make that move and take that next step. He's a guy who can play in man coverage, can play in zone coverage. Does a good job and does some good things in run tackling."

Travon Fuller was a late transfer from Texas A&M, who started all 13 games and had 10 pass breakups. Fuller's production -- three interceptions and 42 tackles -- is something Tulsa will have to replace, as Fuller is now with the Buffalo Bills.

Tyree Carlisle is the top candidate to replace Fuller as the other starting corner. A 6-1, 180-pound juco transfer from Independence CC and originally from Troup County HS in LaGrange, Georgia, Carlisle got experience last year in his first year at TU as a late transfer.

Playing in all 13 games, Carlisle had 18 total tackles, including 15 solo tackles, playing considerably as Tulsa's third corner in a limited role. He played one season of juco ball before coming to TU.

"Tyree has all the tools that you need," Montgomery said. "He can flip his hips, he can run, he's got length, he's got good hands. Got to be more consistent at times, but I thought he had a tremendous spring.