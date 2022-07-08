Ethan Hall has all the subtlety of a bulldozer destroying all in its path when he's on the football field.

As Tulsa's returning starter at tight end, with his long, blonde hair sticking out of his helmet, Hall stands out and has become a force for the Golden Hurricane in an often underappreciated spot in Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery's offense.

"Ethan is a guy who plays with that edge. He is very aggressive," Montgomery said. "He is just part of that mentality that we have to play with up front. Does a tremendous job in the blocking assignments. Is a total team player."

A 6-foot-3, 240-pound junior from Bixby, Hall has taken over the tight end position at TU, and is making his mark. Not only is he a devastating blocker, he is also becoming a threat in the passing game.

"Ethan just does so much for us," Montgomery said. "The thing that I am so excited about for Ethan is his game. His skill set is starting to develop outside of just the normal box."

Hall caught 10 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown last season while playing in all 13 games. Those numbers aren't staggering, but considering that in most of the 7 previous years under Montgomery's offense, tight ends have combined to catch under 10 passes per year, it is apparent that Hall's production is making Montgomery use him more.

"I thought he did a nice job on continuing to really work on his routes and being consistent with his hands," Montgomery said. "And being able to do some of those things in the passing game."

Making an impact in something Hall has done from the start at TU. As a true freshman, Hall caught one pass - a 39-yard TD pass. He only played 4 games and was able to redshirt in 2019. As a redshirt freshman in 2020, he caught 3 passes for 5 yards.

"I love the way he is developing right now," Montgomery said. "A guy that's been a starter now for a couple of years. He's kind of made his niche in his playing there, and now is starting to really develop his game and continuing to grow."

Hall's play has been so good that he was able to take over as starter from previous starter James Palmer, which caused Palmer to transfer after catching two passes last year.

Also, dependable backup tight end Abe Anderson has graduated. So behind Hall, there is an experience gap.

Bayne Tryon has a great shot at becoming Tulsa's first option as a backup tight end. The 6-2, 233-pound redshirt sophomore from Cy-Fair HS in Houston lettered last year after playing one game as a true freshman in 2020.

"I think Bayne is a good combination guy," Montgomery said. "He got a lot of reps this spring. I think he's a guy that is ready to come on. He's got really, really good hands. He's got soft hands.