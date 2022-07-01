TU Summer Position Breakdown: Wide Receiver

Having two explosive, high-quality veteran receivers like Keylon Stokes and JuanCarlos Santana gives Tulsa a chance to have an outstanding passing game.

It will be especially nice to get Stokes back after he missed most of the season in 2021 due to injury.

Going into his sixth year at TU, Stokes has an excellent chance at setting the career record for receiving yards for Tulsa. Stokes needs 794 yards to surpass Howard Twilley's record of 3,343 yards.

"I know Keylon is hungry and excited to be able to get back," said Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery. "He's a guy who can do so many different things.

"Catches the ball across the middle. He can stretch the field vertically. You can throw little short routes to him and he's got a running back type of mentality, so he's breaking tackles, he's getting through things."

Stokes' career numbers are 166 catches for 2,550 yards (15.4 yards per catch) and 11 TD's, which currently has him ranked 9th in yards and 11th in receptions. He also has 39 carries for 240 yards and a 6.2 yards per carry average, with a lot of those carries being on sweeps.

"You can put him in the backfield, you can ask him to block," Montgomery said. "He's just got so many different tools in that belt. And so to be able to use him in a lot of different ways obviously allows us to be better offensively."

Expected to be Tulsa's top receiver last year, Stokes caught 11 passes for 148 yards in only 4 games. He played the first two games, sat out the next two, and played two more before it was apparent that he just couldn't go any more.

As a precaution this spring, Stokes has practiced but in a limited fashion, wearing a red jersey in practice. He should be at full strength for the 2022 season.

Considering Stokes in his best season of 2019 had 62 catches for 1,040 yards at 86.7 yards per game, he will almost certainly set the receiving yards record if he stays healthy.

Stokes needs to average 66.2 yards per game over 12 games to break the record. In Covid-shortened 2020, Stokes averaged 71.6 yards in 9 games, finishing with 44 catches for 644 yards.

If Stokes has a monster year, he could get the career record for catches, needing 95 to surpass Twilley's mark of 261.

The brother of former TU great Keevan Lucas, the 5-10, 198-pound pounder from Manvel, Texas should be ready for perhaps his best season for the Golden Hurricane, and should surpass some of his brother's totals. Stokes needs 75 catches for 701 yards to surpass Lucas, who is third in yards with 3,250, and second in receptions with 240, as well as tied for first with Twilley in TD catches with 32.

Besides Stokes, Santana is a terrific receiver with a knack for clutch catches. He was second for TU in receiving last season with 51 catches for 689 yards (13.5 ypc) and 3 touchdowns.

"I thought J.C. had a tremendous year. With some of the injuries that we had, we had to move him around quit a bit, playing inside and outside. I thought he handled that well," Montgomery said.

Santana (6-foot, 176, Sr. Katy, Tx.) has 104 career catches for 1,466 yards and 8 scores, including the Hail Mary he caught in 2020 on the final play of regulation against Tulane that sent the game into overtime in that miraculous win.

"He's a guy who has that game-breaking ability about him," Montgomery said of Santana. "Makes big plays in big games. Caught some big throws. He's tough to cover. He can stretch you vertically as well. He can take little things and make them big.

"He's gotten so much better at being a much better route runner and getting off of coverages and finding holes and settling in them. It's about consistency with him. I think that has continued to come up throughout his career. Expecting him to have a breakout type season."

Outside of Stokes and Santana, several players are competing for playing time where TU usually uses either 3 or 4 receivers, and sometimes 5.

Tulsa has talent, but losing Josh Johnson's productivity from last season will be challenging. Johnson, who signed as a rookie free agent with the Detroit Lions, really came into his own last season with 83 catches for 1,114 yards and 6 touchdowns, averaging 85.7 yards per game.

Also having to be replaced due to graduation is Ezra Naylor, a transfer from Kansas who got markedly better as the season progressed, finishing with 33 catches for 426 yards.

The player who is most likely to be Tulsa's third starter is Isaiah Epps, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound graduate transfer from Kentucky who played for Jenks HS. Epps caught 31 passes for 365 yards and a TD in 9 career starts and 43 games for Kentucky. He had 11 catches for 171 yards last season.

"I think Isaiah possesses what you are looking for in a receiver," Montgomery said. "I think he's really good at getting off press man coverage. He's got length, he's got good speed, he has a knack for being able to find holes and get in them."

The biggest issue with Epps, as with any newcomer, is getting used to a new system and getting in sync with the quarterbacks.

"Expect some really good things from him," Montgomery said of Epps. "Obviously, we will see how that progresses as the year goes, but he has the ability to do some really good things. Now we've got to find that niche and how that works within what we do offensively."