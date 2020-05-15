Tulsa added another piece to its 2021 football recruiting class with the commitment of 3-star running back Bill Jackson. The 5-foot-10 and 190-pounder from St. Louis (MO) Cardinal Ritter chose the Hurricane over an impressive list of other offers.

Jackson, who competed at the St. Louis Rivals 3 Stripe Camp last year, held scholarship offers from Nebraska, Purdue, Arizona State, Kansas, Southern Miss, Miami (OH), Eastern Michigan and several others. He's currently ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect in the state of Missouri by Rivals.com.

Tulsa running backs coach Justin Hill was the primary recruiter for Jackson, who chose the Hurricane for very specific reasons.

"The love, and the position the school itself would put me in, long term, beyond football," Jackson told Inside Tulsa Sports.

As a junior this past season, Jackson played in six games, rushing for 847 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 76 attempts, averaging 11.1 yards per attempt.

"I can make you miss," he said of his strengths. "I’m able to line up out wide, I can run routes and catch the ball, and I’m really a problem for linebackers."