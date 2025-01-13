Tulsa adds more talent from the transfer portal

This past weekend, Tulsa football coaches added to their haul from the transfer portal after another round of visits. TU has now picked up 18 players from the portal so far, including several from Power 4 schools.

The most recent signee was Robert Morris grad transfer tight end Landen Lucas, who made an official visit to Tulsa this past week. The 6-3, 240-pounder has at least one year of eligibility remaining, but could have more due to the new rulings on junior college eligibility.

In 2024, Lucas had 220 yards on 19 receptions for Robert Morris, earning First-Team All-Northeast Conference honors and landing on Phil Steele's First-Team All-NEC. In two seasons with the Colonials, Lucas collected 381 yards and 2 scores on 28 receptions, averaging 14.8 yards per catch.

Lucas also played two seasons of junior college football. As a freshman at Modesto College, he had six catches for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns. In 2022 at Fresno City College, he hauled in eight receptions for 116 yards in just 5 games. In his four year college career, Lucas has totaled 587 yards and 4 TDs on 42 catches.

Tulsa also officially signed Florida State defensive end Byron Turner Jr., who committed to TU after an official visit to Tulsa on January 7. After suffering injuries early in his career, he was a part-time starter for the Seminoles the past two seasons.

The 6-foot-4 and 251-pounder finished his FSU career with 39 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack. This past season, he totaled 13 tackles. Rivals ranked Turner No. 21 nationally at his position in the 2021 class, as he picked up offers from Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Nebraska, West Virginia and many others.

The Golden Hurricane had two other transfer portal visitors on campus last week that are yet to make a decision on their next destination -- an offensive lineman from the SEC and a tight end from the ACC.

Arkansas OL transfer Amaury Wiggins visited Tulsa and also has offers from Akron, Toledo, Southern Miss, Missouri State, Western Kentucky, North Texas and Miami (OH). TU recruited him out of Coffeyville Junior College as well, where he earned first-team all-conference as a center. Wiggins saw limited time in his two seasons at Arkansas.