Tulsa has added Texas A&M-Commerce and New Mexico State to future football schedules.

Tulsa will host Texas A&M-Commerce at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football.

Texas A&M-Commerce is a member of the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Lions finished the 2023 season 1-9 overall and 1-5 in conference play. It was only their second season at the FCS level after moving up from Division II.

TU has tentatively completed its 2026 non-conference schedule. The Hurricane will open the season at home against Oklahoma State on Sept. 5 before going on the road to face Sam Houston State on Sept. 12. Tulsa will face A&M-Commerce on Sept. 19 and then close out its non-conference slate on Nov. 21 at Arkansas.

Tulsa also announced a home-and-home series with New Mexico State. TU will travel to face the Aggies on Sept. 6, 2025, and NMSU will travel to H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa to wrap up the series on Sept. 9, 2034. Kickoff times have not been announced.

The Golden Hurricane are 15-4 all-time against the Aggies, but NMSU has won their last two head-to-head matchups, including a 24-7 victory on Oct. 6, 2001 in Tulsa. From 1978 to 1983, NMSU and Tulsa were conference rivals in the old Missouri Valley Conference; the Aggies compiled a 1-9 record against the Golden Hurricane in that span.