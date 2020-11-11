InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa adds two at start of early basketball signing period

November 11 marks the start of the early signing period for basketball, which runs through November 18, and Tulsa signed its two commitments -- high school guard Gavyn Elkamil and junior college forward Tim Dalger -- on Wednesday.

After a stellar senior season at Pittsburg (KS), Elkamil was named the area high school boys basketball player of the year by the Joplin Globe. Despite early offers from Southern Miss and UMKC, he opted for a prep year at Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri, reclassifying to 2021.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder averaged 24.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals as a senior for the Pittsburg Purple Dragons, which finished 13-8 after falling in the Class 5A tournament. Against Fort Scott, he posted a career-high 37 points on 12-of-19 shooting.

"Gavyn's been a player we've known about for quite some time and he actually attended our summer camps in the past being from nearby Pittsburg, Kansas," said Tulsa head coach Frank Haith. "His game improved rapidly throughout his high school career, and he was fantastic this summer in the events we were able to evaluate online. He's skilled, strong and aggressive.

"We love Gavyn's ability to shoot the basketball with confidence, but also create for his teammates to do whatever it takes to win. Most importantly, Gavyn is high character, plays the game with passion and he competes with a chip on his shoulder. Those are all three qualities that have helped us be successful here at Tulsa."

Elkamil's recruiting process picked up this spring and summer with additional offers from St. Louis, UTSA, UC Davis, SEMO, Northern Colorado, SIU-Edwardsville and Towson. Tulsa coaches offered on July 18, and less than a month later, the 3-star prospect committed to the Golden Hurricane.

"The legacy they are building really drew me in," Elkamil told Inside Tulsa Sports. "The way the coaches made me a priority and not just a want. I really like the coaching staff as well, and it being close to home is a great thing as well."

Elkamil's coach at Pittsburg High had only great things to say about his former star.

"Gavyn is an extremely skilled basketball player that works tirelessly on his game," former Pittsburg coach Kyle Roelfs said. "He is a very well-rounded player with a very high basketball IQ, and he was an extremely enjoyable player to be around because of the type of person that he is."