As miserable as losing has been for Tulsa the last two years, there are some old school Tulsa fans who would probably trade losing five of its last six games this year for a victory over Arkansas.

That feeling reflects the long-time Tulsa fans disdain for the Arkansas Razorbacks and having to play in Fayetteville for so many years without a return game. And don’t even mention their complete disgust with the late coach/athletic director Frank Broyles, who hypocritically refused to play in Tulsa.

So for TU fans around almost 40 or older, the prospect of winning again in Fayetteville against the Hogs at 11 a.m. Saturday is something that would bring untold joy.

Tulsa (1-5, 0-3 AAC) certainly has a chance against struggling Arkansas (1-6, 0-4 SEC). Both teams have a lot in common this season, especially last week, when both lost heartbreaking games in the last minute where both blew fourth quarter leads.

Losing heartbreaking games in Fayetteville happened frequently when the Golden Hurricane played the Razorbacks every season in Arkansas from 1953-1990. Since the series was canceled, TU has played at Arkansas only four times, the last coming in a 19-15 Tulsa loss where Tulsa had a fourth quarter lead and had a golden opportunity to win.

Tulsa has lost the last 18 games in Arkansas. None was more heartbreaking than the 2008 game where Tulsa came into the game 8-0 and nationally ranked at No. 17, while the Hogs had a losing record. Tulsa started poorly, getting down 17-0, but its late drive to tie the game inside the Arkansas 10-yard-line failed, and Tulsa lost 30-23.

There was a time, however, when Tulsa had success in Arkansas. The last win there, fittingly, was in Broyles last year as coach, a 9-3 victory in 1976.

The 1976 win was fitting because it was the last year for Broyles as the Hogs coach. Broyles always held a grudge for Tulsa’s 26-12 win in the 1945 Orange Bowl over Georgia Tech when Broyles was the quarterback,

In fact, Tulsa won three years in Arkansas in a 10-year span from 1967-76. The 14-12 win in 1967 was most memorable because Arkansas restaurants refused to serve the Golden Hurricane after the game since TU had just beaten the Razorbacks.

It was probably better that TU wasn’t served because who knows what quality of food would have been served.

The 1971 game was a foretelling of things to come for Drew Pearson, who caught clutch passes in Tulsa's comeback from a 20-0 deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the No. 7 ranked Hogs 21-20. Imagine Tulsa having to convert two third-and-25 passes due to previous holding penalties.

Pearson was later known as the “Clutch Receiver” for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL and one of the greatest receivers in history. He was also know for the original “Hail Mary” pass from Roger Staubach in the 1975 playoffs.

Since 1976, there have been plenty of close losses when the two teams played. And usually, but not always, the losses are connected with questionable officiating.

In 1980, Tulsa was down three points late in the game when it faced a fourth-and-one from the Arkansas 29-yard-line. Tulsa requested a measurement to see how close they were, so TU could decide whether to go for it. But there was no measurement because the officials wouldn't stop the clock to do so.

Then Tulsa calls a timeout to get a measurement. Still, no measurement. Just because. Tulsa misses the 46-yard-field goal attempt, and loses 13-10.