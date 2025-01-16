Tulsa signs TE Brody Foley and will seek more transfers in May

New Tulsa head football coach Tre Lamb will answer your questions during a live chat in our Hurricane Alley forum.
Tyshawn Archie hit a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left and Tulsa secured a come-from-behind victory at UTSA.
Tulsa recently announced several new additions to Tre Lamb's football coaching staff, including OC Brad Robbins.
The new Tulsa coaching staff continues to explore the transfer portal and is hosting more players for visits this week.
Tulsa has offered over 60 players in the transfer portal and signed 11. TU is still looking for several more additions.
