Tulsa men's basketball coaches have been extremely busy this off-season rebuilding the Golden Hurricane roster. TU still has three open scholarships available, and their most recent recruiting targets have come from the junior college ranks.

As Inside Tulsa Sports first reported last week, 6-8 forward Jared Garcia made a visit to the TU campus on Friday and committed to the Hurricane the next day. The Salt Lake CC big man averaged 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 20.9 minutes per game in his lone season with SLCC. Over the final 18 games of the season, his averages increased to 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

“We are thrilled Jared is joining us here at The University of Tulsa,” said TU head coach Eric Konkol after Garcia officially signed on Monday. “He is a versatile forward with size, skill and experience, and he was one of the most efficient players in junior college basketball last season.

"Jared can attack the basket, shoot the three and guard multiple positions. He competed at a high-level last season under Coach Kyle Taylor at Salt Lake Community College and his team advanced to the NJCAA National Tournament.”

Garcia helped SLCC to a 29-5 record and an appearance at the NJCAA Nationals this past season. He shot 55.8 percent from the field, 42.9 from 3-point range and 86.7 from the free-throw line.

Garcia began his college career at Charlotte. In two years with the 49ers, he played in 40 games and averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per contest.

Just as Garcia was finishing his TU visit on Saturday, Hurricane coaches welcomed another visitor to campus: 6-foot-9 forward Kiree Huie of Odessa College. The athletic rim-protector recorded 54 blocks last season while averaging 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the 30-4 Wranglers.

Huie had originally committed to Montana State over offers from Florida International, Jacksonville, Manhattan and UTRGV. Ranked as the No. 23 JUCO prospect in the 2023 class, he re-opened his recruiting process in mid-April after the Montana State coach left for Utah State.

Huie was on the Tulsa campus Saturday and Sunday, but is yet to make a decision.