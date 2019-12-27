In the 2019 class, Pearl River Community College supplied the Tulsa men's basketball program with one of its top players this season -- forward Brandon Rachal, who transferred from LSU. In the 2020 class, the Hurricane is once again eyeing talent at Pearl River.

This time it's talented 6-foot-7 forward Rodgerick Brown, who transferred after two years at Wichita State. TU had spent some time recruiting Brown back in the 2017 class when he signed with the Shockers. A 3-star prospect out of Cordova High near Memphis, Tennessee, he also had offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Iowa State, UAB, Murray State and several others out of high school.

Brown redshirted during his first year at Wichita State and then played in 36 games as a redshirt fresman, averaging 1.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.1 minutes per game. He helped the Shockers win 22 games and make the NIT semifinals.

In eight games so far at Pearl River this season, Brown is off to a hot start, averaging 13.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is shooting 68-percent from the field and 85-percent from the free-throw line.

Brown visited UAB on December 9 and then took an official visit to Tulsa from December 19 to 21. He was very impressed with the Golden Hurricane.

"Everything went great. I enjoyed it there," he recently told Inside Tulsa Sports. "Very nice facility, campus, and cool coaching staff."

Despite strong interest from several programs, Brown appears to be currently focused on the Golden Hurricane.

"I’m strongly considering Tulsa," he explained. "At this moment, Tulsa is leading in my recruitment."