Tulsa basketball coaches have been involved with several more big men in the transfer portal, and one is visiting on Thursday, June 1, while another may come in over the weekend.

From our Transfer Portal Tracker list, 6-foot-11 and 256-pound Georgia Tech forward Rodney Howard will be on the TU campus for a visit on June 1. The grad transfer averaged 4.7 points and 4.5 rebounds for Tech in 17.8 minutes per game. He has also recently visited Oregon State and Western Kentucky.

6-9 Texas A&M transfer Ashton Smith holds an offer from Tulsa and lists the Golden Hurricane in his top three, however, he has yet to visit the TU campus.

Another top Tulsa target -- a 7-foot-1 rim-protector from the northeast -- could possibly visit over the weekend, but the visit hasn't been set in stone yet.

Stay tuned to Hurricane Alley for all the latest TU basketball recruiting info as it breaks.