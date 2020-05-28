InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa Basketball Recruiting Update

Tulsa Basketball Recruiting Update
While Tulsa men's basketball coaches continue to monitor the transfer portal for a possible addition to the 2020 recruiting class, the Hurricane has also been heavily focused on 2021 prospects. TU ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news