 InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa Basketball Recruiting Update
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-28 15:32:43 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Tulsa Basketball Recruiting Update

Bill Lowery
ITS Recruiting Analyst

While Tulsa men's basketball coaches continue to monitor the transfer portal for a possible addition to the 2020 recruiting class, the Hurricane has also been heavily focused on 2021 prospects. TU ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}