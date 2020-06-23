 InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa Basketball Recruiting Update
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-23 12:48:56 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Tulsa Basketball Recruiting Update

Bill Lowery
ITS Recruiting Analyst

On June 15, the college basketball contact period began for prospective student-athletes going into their junior year. Tulsa men's basketball coaches were very active last week, contacting a large ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}