Tulsa Basketball Recruiting Update
The University of Tulsa men’s basketball coaches have extended recent scholarship offers to several impressive prospects in the 2021 class. One of those was 3-star wing Daniel Nixon of Winston-Sale...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news