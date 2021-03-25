InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa basketball roster undergoing major changes

As of Thursday, March 25, the NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal included almost 900 names, which is about double the number of transfers last season. The unprecedented number of players switching schools is mainly due to a unique situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With last year’s postseason canceled due to coronavirus and many games canceled this season as well, the NCAA approved not only an extra year of eligibility for all Division I student-athletes but also immediate eligibility for transfers.

The NCAA rulings have created a transfer frenzy across the college basketball landscape, and Tulsa finds itself in the thick of it. TU is one of several schools to see half of its roster moving on.

Currently, seven Hurricane players are transferring and another is testing the NBA Draft waters. TU signed three recruits in the early November signing period, but now has five scholarships to use this spring.

Two of those five scholarships are earmarked for current commitments -- top 150 high school prospect Teafale Lenard and Division I transfer Sam Griffin -- leaving Tulsa with three available scholarships.

Over the past week, Inside Tulsa Sports recruiting analyst Bill Lowery has been gathering information on current TU recruiting targets. Our staff has also created a chart to track the changes to the Hurricane basketball roster.

The links below provide a current glance at next year's roster, plus information on outgoing transfers, incoming transfers, TU recruiting targets, scholarship offers and Division I transfers contacted by TU coaches.