Tulsa expected to hire Konkol as next men's basketball coach

Inside Tulsa Sports first reported Eric Konkol as a candidate in Tulsa's coaching search on Thursday. Konkol's initial screening interview went extremely well, and he was lined up for a formal interview this past weekend, along with Kyle Keller of Stephen F. Austin and Texas A&M-CC coach Steve Lutz.

On Sunday, sources close to the program indicated Konkol aced the formal interview, leading to an offer from TU, and negotiations were ongoing, as we reported in our Hurricane Alley forum. On Monday morning, our sources indicated a deal was close to being finalized.

Aided by search firm DHR Global, it appears Tulsa has its man.

In seven seasons with the Bulldogs, the 45-year old Konkol has won 67 percent of his games, and Louisiana Tech has won 24 games in each of the past two years. The Bulldogs finished 24-10 this season and 24-8 in 2020-21. Konkol led Tech to several big road wins over major programs, including Ohio State, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

In 2020-21, Konkol's squad was C-USA champions and made it to the NIT Final Four, defeating Colorado State in the consolation final. Konkol was named C-USA Coach of the Year, NABC District 11 Coach of the Year, LABC Louisiana Major College Coach of the Year and LSWA Louisiana Coach of the Year. He was also a finalist for the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year Award.

During the 2019-20 season, LA Tech was one of only eight teams in the country to rank in the top 40 in FG percentage and FG percentage defense. Konkol's overall record as a head coach is 153-75.

Konkol is one of the most decorated prep stars from Amherst, Wisconsin, holding several school scoring records. Following high school, he went to play for Bo Ryan at UW-Platteville. Following the 1997 season, he transferred to WIAC rival UW-Eau Claire and played through his graduation in 2000.

Konkol immediately got into the coaching side of basketball by joining Buzz Peterson's Tulsa coaching staff as a student-assistant in 2000. He went on to coach at Tennessee, North Dakota State, George Mason and Miami.

Konkol came to Louisiana Tech after spending the previous four seasons on the staff of Miami's head coach Jim Larranaga. Prior to that, he was with Larranaga for seven years at George Mason.

Tulsa is expected to introduce Konkol at a press conference on Tuesday.