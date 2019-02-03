Missouri City (TX) Fort Bend Marshall playmaker Korey King made an official visit to Tulsa over the weekend, telling Inside Tulsa Sports on Saturday that he had committed to the Golden Hurricane. He explained that he had actually committed to TU on Wednesday but wanted to take his visit before making his decision public.

King said that Tulsa felt like home, and part of the reason could be that his host during the visit was King’s former teammate, Jabari James. James was a standout athlete at Fort Bend Marshall, signing with Tulsa in 2018 after being previously committed to Texas Tech. James is now part of a deep defensive back pool at TU.

As a senior this season, King made big plays as a receiver and kick returner, helping Marshall to a 15-1 record. He caught 28 passes for 552 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 19.7 yards per catch, and he ran the ball 16 times for 97 yards and a score. He also had 572 return yards, taking three kickoffs back for touchdowns and averaging an eye-popping 31.3 yards per return.

In viewing his highlight film below, King will likely remind some Hurricane fans of former 4-star athlete Damaris Johnson, who signed with Tulsa in 2008 and left TU as the NCAA's all-time record-holder for all-purpose yards and career kickoff return yardage in just three seasons.

King also excels on the track and runs a 4.49 forty-yard dash. He explained that “speed and cut ability” are his biggest strengths. He’ll likely have an opportunity to get on the field early at Tulsa as a kick-returner.