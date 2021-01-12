InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa commit Lenard shoots up the rankings

One day after the early basketball signing period, Tulsa basketball coaches picked up a commitment from 6-foot-7 forward Teafale Lenard of Branson (MO) Link Year Prep. The up-and-coming talent was already a 3-star prospect that was picking up serious interest, but since then, his stock has taken off.

In the updated Rivals150 ranking, Lenard enters at No. 112 nationally overall and No. 28 at his position.

"A member of the Link Year Prep post-grad team, Lenard was lightly recruited out of high school because he lived in semi-rural West Texas and didn’t play for a major AAU team," Rivals.com analyst Rob Cassidy wrote in his recent report on the updated rankings. "He only emerged recently and picked up a boatload of college interest in the process.

"The long, athletic forward has an incredibly good motor, freakish athleticism and the ability to get to the bucket in multiple ways. He needs to become a more consistent shooter from the mid-range and the perimeter, but that will come in time."

Aside from Tulsa, Lenard held offers from Wyoming, Florida Atlantic and Florida International at the time of his commitment. He was also receiving interest from Virginia Tech, Boise State and St. John's.

"I first encountered Teafale Lenard in October at an event in Orlando," Cassidy writes. "At that time, the 6-foot-7 forward had no offers because he had just arrived at Link Year Prep from his small West Texas town. We slapped stars on him immediately. Following the event, interest in his services took off, leading to his eventual commitment to Tulsa.

"I campaigned to shoot him up the rankings in this release and still wonder if I have him high enough. He could end up being one of the most impressive sleepers in this class."

In the early signing period, Tulsa inked three other 3-star prospects, including Lenard's Link Year teammate, Gavyn Elkamil, a 6-foot-4 and 195 pound guard. TU also signed 6-foot-7 wing Tim Dalger from Independence (KS) Community College and 6-foot-4 Wichita (KS) Campus guard Sterling Chapman, who flipped from Wichita State to TU on the last day of the early November signing period.

Verbal commitments are non-binding, and Lenard can sign his letter of intent during the regular signing period that begins April 14.