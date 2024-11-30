Tulsa ends a season to forget with 63-16 home loss to FAU

As the lights go down on Tulsa’s season like a bad horror movie, it couldn’t end soon enough.

Getting behind 42-2 at home in the first half to a horrendous team ain’t it.

With a new coach on the way, perhaps as early as imaginable, this season was ill-fated for one of the worst teams in Tulsa football history.

Looking at this mess, what is truly amazing is that Tulsa won 3 games this season. Especially when considering Tulsa lost half of its games – six of them – by more than 30 points.

Tulsa (3-9, 1-7 AAC) laid an egg again, this time against a horrible Florida Atlantic, losing 63-16 Saturday afternoon in front of 15,243 dismayed fans at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

FAU (3-9, 1-7), like Tulsa, playing with an interim coach after their head coach got canned, took advantage of TU’s ineptitude in all three phases of the game.

There was hope that Tulsa’s coaching change – firing Kevin Wilson and replacing him with outstanding young receivers coach Ryan Switzer – might spur Tulsa on to play well on Senior Day.

Evidently not.

Nothing could save this Titanic of a season.

“Really unfortunate for the seniors on this team,” Switzer said. “I just told them that some of the scores that we’ve had and some of the outcomes that we’ve had aren’t indicative of the kids and the group of young men that have been in the locker room.

“Sometimes you don’t get rewarded for your work and your efforts. That doesn’t mean that you didn’t do right.”

As for what didn’t end up right, start with run defense. Then add pass defense and special teams. All three were culprits.

The biggest problem on defense was that Tulsa couldn’t tackle. Broken tackles and bad tackling angles turned what should have been routine short stops into long distance bonanzas for the Owls.

When giving up 4 touchdowns of 55 yards or longer to a previously pedestrian offense, there is something really wrong.