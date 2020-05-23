News More News
Tulsa commit Marquis Shoulders is a versatile weapon

Katy (TX) Tompkins athlete Marquis Shoulders committed to Tulsa on May 17.
Katy (TX) Tompkins athlete Marquis Shoulders committed to Tulsa on May 17. (Rivals.com)
Chris Harmon • InsideTulsaSports
Publisher
@ChrisHarmonITS
Publisher and Managing Editor of Inside Tulsa Sports since 2002 and senior writer for Hurricane Elite magazine. Former TU beat reporter for the Moore American and the McAlester News Capital.

Marquis Shoulders does it all for the Katy (TX) Tompkins Falcons. He returns kicks, catches passes, lines up in the backfield and more. Last week, he decided he'll bring those talents to Tulsa.

"What did it for me was the persistence of the coaching staff reaching out to me, and I felt loved," he told Inside Tulsa Sports. "It felt like home when I visited. I also have family in Oklahoma."

Shoulders and his family visited Tulsa on March 7 for its Junior Day event.

“It was a nice campus, and I think it would be well suited for me and I would have some family close by, too,” he said.

While Shoulders has family in the Lawton, Oklahoma area, academics was also a factor in his college choice.

"TU academics played a big role in my decision," he explained. "My aunt went there and graduated with a engineering degree and has been very successful in her career."

Listed at 5-foot-9, 155-pounds, Shoulders was named the District 19-6A Special Teams MVP at the end of his junior season. He helped the Falcons to an 11-2 record, rushing for 1,051 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 103 carries. He also had six receptions for 168 yards and three scores, while racking up 451 kick return yards.

"I’m quick, fast, with great vision and electric in open field," Shoulders said. "My first step after cutting is probably my best attribute."

