Tulsa crumbles in second half, falling to Little Rock, 71-57

It is doubtful a team could play any worse than Tulsa played against Little Rock. Especially in the second half.

Low emotion. Low energy. Lethargic. Inept. Little defense.

With the atmosphere at a low in the Reynolds Center, the stunning demolition by a mediocre Little Rock against Tulsa in a 71-57 whipping was horrifying for the 2,841 fans who watched the debacle Wednesday night.

“I think we looked like we had levels of frustration,” said Tulsa coach Eric Konkol. “And I think a lot of that came from our offense and how hard it was for us to score. Also, they were scoring.

“The energy that we need to create needs to improve, especially in the second half.”

The amazing thing is that Tulsa was actually ahead for most of the first half, leading by as many as 8 points, and took a 25-20 lead into halftime.

But then Little Rock (3-2), a team that lost by 15 points to Winthrop earlier this season, scored 51 points in the second half.

The matador defense the Golden Hurricane displayed gave up 19 of 27 (70.4 percent) from the field in the second half. Tulsa trailed by as many as 17 points.

“They came out, just like the other night, and scored at will in the second half,” said Konkol, referencing the defense against Missouri State that got Tulsa in a big hole to start the second half last Saturday.

But unlike at Missouri State, there would be no comeback in regulation. Mostly, it just got worse and worse.