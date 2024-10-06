Tulsa crushed at home by Army

Same script. Different opponent.

Hang with them for the first quarter or a little longer, then fall apart.

Predictably, Army, a far superior team at this point this season, torched Tulsa for a 49-7 win on Saturday afternoon in front of 24,409 fans at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

If only Tulsa's performance could have matched the good crowd that was supplemented by the Army fans and former members of the U.S. armed forces.

Tied 7-7 after the first quarter, Tulsa gradually collapsed from that point on, just like it did against OSU and North Texas in two of the previous three games.

Army (5-0, 4-0 AAC) is really good, and disciplined. Tulsa (2-4, 0-2) at this point, is none of that.

"Second half I don't know. I'd like to sit here -- I'm not going to point fingers at the kids, and I'm not going to sit here and point fingers at our coaches, but we've got to coach it better and figure it out because it ain't what it looks like, or it needs to look like, or what's expected, or what needs to be expected, that's for sure," said TU coach Kevin Wilson.

"We'll look at it hard. We're not going to come up with an excuse."

However, with the last six opponents on the schedule for Tulsa being mediocre, whatever Wilson and his staff come up with will give Tulsa a chance to compete and win games. It is clear at this point that Tulsa does not seem ready to compete against good teams.

Tulsa tried rotating quarterbacks, with Kirk Francis and Cooper Legas both playing in most series, trading off plays. It worked some, and Tulsa did move the ball some. But blown opportunities abounded.

"A little unfortunate because we really battled hard offensively, had a couple good drives, didn't finish it off," Wilson said.